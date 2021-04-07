expand
April 8, 2021

Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event

By Submitted

Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Wild horses and burros from public rangelands in Western states will be available for adoption or sale at an event managed by the Bureau of Land Management on May 14-15 at Red Horse Ranch, 64247 Library Road, Cassopolis.

This free event is by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, in one-hour increments and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, in one-hour increments. There will be five appointments allowed per hour.

For appointments, email BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov with top three preferred time slots prior to the event.

It is unknown how many horses or burros may be available at this event. However, the animals available will be for adoption or sale, officials said.

Prospective adopters/buyers must be at least 18 years old and able to provide access to feed, water and adequate shelter. The basic adoption flat fee is $25 for any animal at the event. Title to the animal will be awarded to the adopter at the end of one year if all conditions of the adoption agreement have been met.

