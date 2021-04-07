Niles man hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP – A Niles man sustained critical injuries following an accident between his motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle Wednesday.

According to a statement from Michigan State Police Niles Post Trooper James Lund, first responders were dispatched to a personal injury crash at U.S. 12 highway near West Chicago Road in Bertrand Township.

According to Lund, after initial investigation, it appeared the driver of the SUV came to a stop at the intersection of U.S. 12 and West Chicago Road. The driver entered the intersection, and into the pathway of a westbound motorcyclist on U.S. 12.

The operator of the motorcycle is a 64-year-old man from Niles.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP were also assisted at the scene by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department – Niles Township and the Bertrand Township Fire Department.