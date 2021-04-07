Susan Carroll, of Kalamazoo

March 8, 1971 — April 3, 2021

Susan Carroll, 50, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Niles, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

She was born on March 8, 1971, to the late Linda (Hamm) Carroll in Niles, and raised by her mother and step-father, John Morrison.

Susan went on to work in fast food and retail in a variety of places through the years, while raising her five children. She attended, with health permitted, Granger Community Church. Susan always enjoyed shopping, eating with her grandchildren and cooking for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Carroll-Hamm; step-father, John Morrison; her spouse of 26 years, Michael Thomas; brothers, Ray and Roy Carroll.

Susan is survived by her children, Michael Carroll, Tamisha Carroll, Johnnell King, Kenneth Thomas, all of Niles, and Rochele (Jake Zuidema) Thomas, of Kalamazoo; nine grandchildren with one soon to join; sister, Tammy (Clifford) Baxter, of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home 2 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a contribution may do so in care of Brown Funeral Home or gofundme.com/help-lay-susan-carroll-to-rest.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Susan will be fondly remembered for her love of family and kind spirit.