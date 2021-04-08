expand
April 9, 2021

Cass County 4-H offering painting program

By Submitted

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County 4-H Program is offering a Clovers and Canvas program for its budding artists who are 4-H members.  All supplies will be provided and delivered to participants’ homes free of charge, and the instructions will be via a Zoom encounter.

Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H Program Coordinator tells us, “We are very excited to bring this program to our members who may be new to painting, and hope they enjoy the light-hearted painting of silly birds sitting on top of each other,” said Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator.

There will be two sessions. The first will take place 6 p.m. April 26 for 4-H youth ages 8-19. A second session will take place 6 p.m. April 29 for Cloverbud children ages 5-7.  Registration for the event is mandatory, and be done through the member’s individual profile on 4H Online, by clicking on “events” and following the screens.

Registration will close April 19 and spaces are limited.

For more information, contact Hailey Harman at harmanha@msu.edu .

