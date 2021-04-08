James Sorden, of Sister Lakes

Nov. 29, 1966 — April 1, 2021

James A. “Jimmy” Sorden III, 54, of Sister Lakes, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Jimmy was born Nov. 29, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James A. Sorden, Jr. and Patricia (Scheck) Sorden. He graduated from Oakville Senior High School in St. Louis. On Sept. 25, 1993, he married the love of his life, Kimberly Saetre. Jimmy enjoyed sports, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan and loved fishing, grilling and bowling. He was a semi-pro bowler and was in the St. Louis Bowling Hall of Fame. Jimmy was on the board for the Sister Lakes Lions Club. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (Saetre) Sorden; son, James A. Sorden, IV; parents, James A. Sorden, Jr., Patricia (Scheck) Sorden; brother, Paul (Lynsey) Sorden; life-long best friend, Jim Presswood; one nephew and many nieces, cousins and many friends; father-in-law, Bud Saetre and sister-in-law, Robin Saetre. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mark Sorden and Chrissy Simmons.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.