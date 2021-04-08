expand
April 9, 2021

Samuel Joe Lacy, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Oct. 3, 1943 — April 6, 2021

Samuel Joe Lacy, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Sam was born on Oct. 3, 1943, to the late Samuel and Lura (Leak) Lacy in Ripley, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, Sam moved from Tennessee to Jackson, Michigan and then to Dowagiac where he went on to work in the heating and air industry where he continued until he retired from Rudy’s as a Coiler. On Oct. 17, 1973, Sam wed Earnestine Williams in Dowagiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lacy II and Lura Alice (Leak) Lacy; daughter, Melinda Williams; granddaughter, Alister Mincey; great-granddaughter, Malaya Coleman; and siblings, Florence Sparks, Earline Mitchell, Idella Stenson, and Leak Lacy.

Sam is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Earnestine Lacy; daughter, Emily Phillips, of Union City, Georgia; grandchildren, Charmaine Mincey and Darrius Coleman; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Sydney and Derion; siblings, Orapha Crook of Bells, Tennessee, Deborah Pitts of Memphis, Tennessee, Mai Vera Brooks of Dowagiac, Michigan, Avery Halliburton of Halls, Tennessee, and Laura (James) Morgan, of Spring Arbor, Michigan; and many extended family members and close friends.

Homegoing service to honor and celebrate Samuel’s life will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at noon with a time of visitation one hour prior. Elder James Bray will be officiating. Due to the current COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

