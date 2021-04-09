expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Cassopolis couple working to get musical nonprofit off the ground

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:08 am Friday, April 9, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis resident Barry Clark knows the power music can have on someone’s life.

After learning to play the guitar in his teens, music — from the classics to the blues — has followed Clark throughout the years. Eventually, he made a career out of his love for music.

“There is just something fulfilling about playing something and playing it well,” he said. “There is just a joy there.”

Now, at 60 years old, Clark wants to help young people in the Cass County area find that same joy.

Clark, with the help of his wife, Heather, owns Play Something Loud, 102 S. Broadway St., Cassopolis, where he offers guitar lessons — though he soon hopes to provide more than lessons.

Clark and his wife are currently working toward opening an educational nonprofit in the space to reach out to children with learning disabilities or who cannot afford lessons and offer lessons in local schools. The couple is currently working towards funding and is accepting donations of old, unwanted, used — even broken — guitars, amplifiers or other musical instruments. Clark will fix them and give them to students to play and keep. The devices that cannot be repaired will be re-purposed and sold to put the money back into the organization.

“We are still looking into funding options, but that is something we really would like to do,” Clark said. “This is sort of the dream.”

Clark, who still performs at area venues, has been teaching guitar lessons for more than 30 years. He called teaching his passion and said he is glad to be bringing that passion to the Cassopolis area.

“Teaching has always been the most rewarding thing for me,” he said. “To find that right niche for [a student] and to see that spark go off in somebody and take off and run with it, that is just a really rewarding thing.”

By making Play Something Loud a nonprofit, Clark hopes to use his teaching talents to better use for the community and fill in the gaps left in children’s musical education.

“I think as schools get tighter and tighter budgets, things like the arts get put on the back burner a little more,” he said. “We just want to make sure kids are able to tap into that for learning because music helps kids learn other subjects. It just helps the thought processes work better.”

Currently, Clark said he has filled out paperwork to form a nonprofit and is considering different models of funding.

“We are taking things slow, but where there is a will, there is a way,” Clark said.

Community members looking to learn more about Play Something loud can visit playsomethingloud.com or contact Clark at (574) 344-3276.

More News

Steven C. “Steve” Fritz, of Dowagiac

Spectrum Health Lakeland revises visitor guidelines

Gov. Whitmer asks residents to take COVID-19 precautions, high schools to suspend in-person activities

Cassopolis couple working to get musical nonprofit off the ground

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland revises visitor guidelines

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer asks residents to take COVID-19 precautions, high schools to suspend in-person activities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis couple working to get musical nonprofit off the ground

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners approve 911 grant

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: March 29 to April 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 723,297 cases, 16,400 deaths

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering painting program

Berrien County

Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic to be hosted at Niles-Buchanan YMCA

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS encourage spring break travelers to get tested for COVID-19

Berrien County

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Day taking place next week at LMC campus

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosting poetry contest

Education

Edwardsburg chamber fundraising to donate personalized tumblers to graduating seniors

Business

Niles DDA takes on NODE expenses

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 715,478 cases, 16,327 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 2-4

News

State approves Niles social district

Cassopolis

Bureau of Land Management to offer wild horses, burros for adoption, sale at Cassopolis event

Berrien County

Law enforcement taking part in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Buchanan

Buchanan, Dowagiac receive Tree City U.S.A. recognition

Berrien County

Niles funeral home offering guidance for FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 707,463 cases, 16,297 deaths

Berrien County

New primary care provider joins Southwestern Medical Clinic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac fire victim remembered for his optimism, love for family