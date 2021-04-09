expand
April 9, 2021

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: March 29 to April 5

By Submitted

Published 8:56 am Friday, April 9, 2021

March 29

12:34 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop

12:45 a.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop

1:10 a.m. — Dailey/Yankee, traffic stop

8:48 a.m. — Dailey, vin inspection

1:12 p.m. — US-12, fraud

1:28 p.m. — Garver Lake, residential alarm

2:22 p.m. — M-62, malicious destruction of property

4:59 p.m. — Sherman/May, car-deer accident

 

March 30

8:39 a.m. — Cody, suspicious situation

9:39 a.m. — Lakeview, breaking and entering

3:15 p.m. — Avenue A, vin inspection

3:25 p.m. — April, general complaint

4:53 p.m. — May, weapon offense

6:54 p.m. — US-12, driving complaint

7:35 p.m. — South Shor, parking complaint

10:38 p.m. — Redfield, suspicious vehicle

 

March 31

3:06 a.m. — Section, business alarm

3:37 a.m. — Section, general assist

7:07 a.m. — May/M-62, traffic stop

2:24 p.m. — US-12, suspicious person

3:08 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint

3:46 p.m. — Southfork, traffic stop

4:30 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

5:40 p.m. — US-12, business alarm

7:01 p.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop

8:06 p.m. — May/M-62, traffic stop

8:51 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

9:11 p.m. — Lane/Garver Lake, traffic stop

10:02 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

 

April 1

12:14 a.m. — Lawndale/Shirley, traffic stop

12:44 a.m. — May/Conrad, traffic stop

3:54 a.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

4:15 a.m. — US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop

7:31 a.m. — May, motor vehicle theft

11:03 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, driving with suspended license

2:08 p.m. — M-62, breaking and entering

2:09 p.m. — Lane/US-12, property damage accident

2:58 p.m. — Dailey, vin inspection

4:09 p.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop

4:38 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop

6:33 p.m. — Redfield/Cassopolis, traffic stop

7:04 p.m. — M-62, domestic

7:28 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop

8:30 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop

8:39 p.m. — Elkhart, general assist

 

April 2

12:18 a.m. — M-62, suspicious vehicle

12:42 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop

2:17 a.m. — Sheridan, assault

12:36 p.m. — North Shore, residential alarm

12:49 p.m. — Lake, malicious destruction of property

3:51 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint

6:37 p.m. — May/Adamsville, traffic stop

7:01 p.m. — Hamilton/Cass, traffic stop

7:22 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, driving complaint

8:58 p.m. — Redfield/Conrad, civil complaint

9:39 p.m.  — US-12/Lane, traffic stop

9:42 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

10:21 p.m. — May/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

11:01 p.m. — M-62/US-12, traffic stop

 

April 3

1:10 a.m. — Sunrise, residential alarm

3:07 a.m. — Elkhart, general complaint

9:34 a.m. — M-62, vin inspection

10:59 a.m. — Redfield, animal complaint

12:10 p.m. — Redfield/Sherman, car-deer accident

3:35 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, property damage accident

4:06 p.m. — Elkhart, public peace

6:24 p.m. — North Shore, general assist

7:57 p.m. — Eagle Lake, traffic stop

8:26 p.m. — Gateway/M-62, traffic stop

10:53 p.m. — Old 205, hit and run

11:35 p.m. — Garver Lake/US-12, traffic stop

 

April 4

7:14 a.m. — Cass, hit and run

11:46 a.m. — Lane, residential alarm

3:25 p.m. — Barber, animal complaint

5:07 p.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop

 

April 5

1:51 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

8:33 a.m. — Lakeview, residential alarm

12:05 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

1:40 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

2:52 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

3:26 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

4:17 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, driving with suspended license

5:05 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, motorist assist

5:27 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, driving complaint

7:24 p.m. — Huntly/Lilac, hit and run

8:13 p.m. — M-62, threats complaint

10:34 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

11:39 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

