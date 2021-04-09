Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: March 29 to April 5
March 29
12:34 a.m. — M-62/Redfield, traffic stop
12:45 a.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop
1:10 a.m. — Dailey/Yankee, traffic stop
8:48 a.m. — Dailey, vin inspection
1:12 p.m. — US-12, fraud
1:28 p.m. — Garver Lake, residential alarm
2:22 p.m. — M-62, malicious destruction of property
4:59 p.m. — Sherman/May, car-deer accident
March 30
8:39 a.m. — Cody, suspicious situation
9:39 a.m. — Lakeview, breaking and entering
3:15 p.m. — Avenue A, vin inspection
3:25 p.m. — April, general complaint
4:53 p.m. — May, weapon offense
6:54 p.m. — US-12, driving complaint
7:35 p.m. — South Shor, parking complaint
10:38 p.m. — Redfield, suspicious vehicle
March 31
3:06 a.m. — Section, business alarm
3:37 a.m. — Section, general assist
7:07 a.m. — May/M-62, traffic stop
2:24 p.m. — US-12, suspicious person
3:08 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint
3:46 p.m. — Southfork, traffic stop
4:30 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
5:40 p.m. — US-12, business alarm
7:01 p.m. — US-12/Sunset, traffic stop
8:06 p.m. — May/M-62, traffic stop
8:51 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop
9:11 p.m. — Lane/Garver Lake, traffic stop
10:02 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop
April 1
12:14 a.m. — Lawndale/Shirley, traffic stop
12:44 a.m. — May/Conrad, traffic stop
3:54 a.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
4:15 a.m. — US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop
7:31 a.m. — May, motor vehicle theft
11:03 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, driving with suspended license
2:08 p.m. — M-62, breaking and entering
2:09 p.m. — Lane/US-12, property damage accident
2:58 p.m. — Dailey, vin inspection
4:09 p.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop
4:38 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop
6:33 p.m. — Redfield/Cassopolis, traffic stop
7:04 p.m. — M-62, domestic
7:28 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop
8:30 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop
8:39 p.m. — Elkhart, general assist
April 2
12:18 a.m. — M-62, suspicious vehicle
12:42 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop
2:17 a.m. — Sheridan, assault
12:36 p.m. — North Shore, residential alarm
12:49 p.m. — Lake, malicious destruction of property
3:51 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint
6:37 p.m. — May/Adamsville, traffic stop
7:01 p.m. — Hamilton/Cass, traffic stop
7:22 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, driving complaint
8:58 p.m. — Redfield/Conrad, civil complaint
9:39 p.m. — US-12/Lane, traffic stop
9:42 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
10:21 p.m. — May/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
11:01 p.m. — M-62/US-12, traffic stop
April 3
1:10 a.m. — Sunrise, residential alarm
3:07 a.m. — Elkhart, general complaint
9:34 a.m. — M-62, vin inspection
10:59 a.m. — Redfield, animal complaint
12:10 p.m. — Redfield/Sherman, car-deer accident
3:35 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, property damage accident
4:06 p.m. — Elkhart, public peace
6:24 p.m. — North Shore, general assist
7:57 p.m. — Eagle Lake, traffic stop
8:26 p.m. — Gateway/M-62, traffic stop
10:53 p.m. — Old 205, hit and run
11:35 p.m. — Garver Lake/US-12, traffic stop
April 4
7:14 a.m. — Cass, hit and run
11:46 a.m. — Lane, residential alarm
3:25 p.m. — Barber, animal complaint
5:07 p.m. — Kraus/May, traffic stop
April 5
1:51 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint
8:33 a.m. — Lakeview, residential alarm
12:05 p.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
1:40 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
2:52 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop
3:26 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
4:17 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, driving with suspended license
5:05 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, motorist assist
5:27 p.m. — US-12/Conrad, driving complaint
7:24 p.m. — Huntly/Lilac, hit and run
8:13 p.m. — M-62, threats complaint
10:34 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
11:39 p.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop