Sandra Lynn Sharrer, of Niles

Nov. 13, 1979 — April 6, 2021

Sandra Lynn Sharrer, 41, of Niles, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Her life began Nov. 13, 1979, in Berrien Springs, the youngest of three children Born to Rick and Linda Sharrer.

Sandra will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Lilly Sowers, Shyann Sowers; one son, Dennis Solloway, III; her mother, Linda Sharrer; one sister, Selena Smith; one brother, Shawn Sharrer; four nieces, Denise Kreiter, Erica Williams, Stephanie Sharrer, Aryanna Sharrer; and two nephews, Josh Mills, John Solloway.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway Street, Cassopolis for a time of sharing memories and telling stories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.