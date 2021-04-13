Buchanan 4-0 after sweep of Bloomingdale
BUCHANAN — A week off did not seem to affect the Buchanan softball team as it returned from spring break to sweep Bloomingdale 10-0 and 25-0 in non-conference play on Monday.
Hailee Kara and Camillie Lozmack combined on a one-hitter in the opening game, which saw the Bucks explode for 17 hits.
Kara, Hannah Herman and Sophie Lozmack alll finished with a pair of doubles, while Brooke Atkinson and Alea Fisher also had doubles.
In the nightcap, Buchanan added 17 more hits led by Fisher and Herman, both of whom had a pair of doubles. Herman also had a triple, as did Lozmack, who was the winning pitcher.
BUCHANAN 10-25, BLOOMINGDALE 0-0
First game
Bloomingdale 000 000 – 0 1 5
Buchanan 004 501 – 10 17 0
Hailee Kara (W), Camillie ILozmack (5); Kenslee Streit (L)
2B: Brooke Atkinson (BU), Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU) 2, Kara (BU) 2, Sophia Lozmack (BU) 2
Second game
Bloomingdale 000 – 0 0 4
Buchanan (10)(15)X – 25 17 0
Sophia Lozmack (W)
2B: Alea Fisher (BU) 2, Hannah Herman (BU) 2
3B: Herman (BU), Lozmack (BU)
Varsity record: Bloomingdale 0-2, Buchanan 4-0