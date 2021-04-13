expand
April 13, 2021

Buchanan 4-0 after sweep of Bloomingdale

By Staff Report

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

BUCHANAN — A week off did not seem to affect the Buchanan softball team as it returned from spring break to sweep Bloomingdale 10-0 and 25-0 in non-conference play on Monday.

Hailee Kara and Camillie Lozmack combined on a one-hitter in the opening game, which saw the Bucks explode for 17 hits.

Kara, Hannah Herman and Sophie Lozmack alll finished with a pair of doubles, while Brooke Atkinson and Alea Fisher also had doubles.

In the nightcap, Buchanan added 17 more hits led by Fisher and Herman, both of whom had a pair of doubles. Herman also had a triple, as did Lozmack, who was the winning pitcher.

 

BUCHANAN 10-25, BLOOMINGDALE 0-0

First game

Bloomingdale   000      000 – 0 1 5

Buchanan           004      501 – 10 17 0

Hailee Kara (W), Camillie ILozmack (5); Kenslee Streit (L)

2B: Brooke Atkinson (BU), Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU) 2, Kara (BU) 2, Sophia Lozmack (BU) 2

 

Second game

Bloomingdale   000 – 0 0 4

Buchanan         (10)(15)X – 25 17 0

Sophia Lozmack (W)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU) 2, Hannah Herman (BU) 2

3B: Herman (BU), Lozmack (BU)

Varsity record: Bloomingdale 0-2, Buchanan 4-0

