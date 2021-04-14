expand
April 16, 2021

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

By Christina Clark

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

NILES – Next month, the Four Flags Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of North 17th and Lake streets, is planned to be full of vendors, food trucks and a car show for residents to enjoy.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, the Apple Festival Spring Market will be hosted at the grounds.

“I am most looking forward to seeing all of the awesome vendors and small business owners showcasing the items they have been working hard to make,” said Abby Zeider, vice president of the Four Flags Apple Festival.

According to Zeider, the market currently has about 60 vendors and 15 food trucks registered to participate in the festival. Organizers are no longer accepting food truck applications, but will be accepting market vendor applications until May 3.

The cruise-in style car show will take place on Sunday, May 16, during the market. Participants can arrive before the market opens at 9:30 a.m., and throughout the day, enter at a separate entrance on Lake Street.

Hosting the Spring Market with COVID-19 precautions and mandates still in place meant following some of the outlines organizers put together for last year’s Harvest Market.

“Booths and aisles will be spaced out and we will have sanitizing stations throughout,” Zeider said. “We also encourage families to bring a picnic blanket so they can sit in the field and enjoy their food.”

The Apple Festival Spring Market is the Apple Festival’s first event of the year.

“We are actively planning our normal Apple Festival weekend this fall, as well,” Zeider said. “There are a few contests we have opted not to host this year due to COVID-19 safety, including the Apple Pie Eating Contest, Apple Seed Popping, Backyard Grillers, and a few more, but we hope to bring them back in 2022.”

The Apple Festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

“It is a little nerve-wracking to plan a large event such as the Apple Festival in such uncertain times, but our board really feels like we can carry on the traditional o the Apple Festival in the safest way possible,” Zeider said. “Ultimately, everything depends on state restrictions, but we are staying optimistic.”

There is a $5 parking donation during the Apple Festival Spring Market. Masks are recommended by organizers. No pets or weapons will be allowed in the event, as the Four Flags Apple Festival grounds is school-owned property.

For vendors interested in signing up for the event, email AFHarvestMarket@gmail.com for more information.

