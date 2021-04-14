expand
April 16, 2021

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 8:42 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Decatur woman was injured Tuesday in a Wayne Township car crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Dutch Settlement Street and Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.

Investigation shows that Joe Dilley, 47, of Dowagiac, was at the stop sign at Glenwood Road and Dutch Settlement Street when he proceeded through the intersection and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was Allison Lamoreaux, 19, of Decatur, who had minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Bronson Hospital in Paw Paw.

Seat belts were worn on both subjects. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, deputies said.

Assisting in this crash were Cass Central Fire, Pride Care EMS and Pokagon Tribal Police Department.

