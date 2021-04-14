expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:55 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Employees have returned to work after police responded to a bomb threat Wednesday morning at an Edwardsburg factory.

According to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Chief Doug Westrick, units were called to the scene of North American Moulding in Edwardsburg around 9 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a possible bomb threat made by a former employee. All occupants of the building were evacuated, and by 12:30 p.m. the Berrien County Bomb Squad cleared the building. At that time, workers were able to return to the building.

Westrick said no explosive device was found in the building.

“We just [had] to make sure it’s safe,” Westrick said. “Employees, as they were leaving, didn’t see anything unusual, but we [cleared] the building for their safety.”

Now, Westrick said police would be following up on leads and investigating potential suspects. All evidence and information gleaned in the investigation will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

Berrien County Public Defender’s Office to increase staff

Buchanan man named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 770,822 cases, 16,731 deaths

Dowagiac

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

News

Berrien County Public Defender’s Office to increase staff

Berrien County

Buchanan man named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested for possession of meth

Education

Niles teacher accused of assault pleads not guilty

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 7-13

Berrien County

LMC to host virtual career, program expo for prospective students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ 2021 Tournament of Champions

Business

Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-tying ceremonies for two new businesses

Dowagiac

Four arrested in Dowagiac drug search

Berrien County

Niles city, DART consider south county expansion

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 764,519 cases, 16,619 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns April 23-25

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac purchases former Lincoln School for redevelopment, blight removal

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market prepares for May event

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Police respond to bomb threat at Edwardsburg factory

Business

Eat Drink Niles to revitalize Third Thursdays

Dowagiac

Decatur resident injured in Wayne Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 756,564 cases, 16,586 deaths

News

Memorial Day Parade, Renaissance Faire, Skerbeck Spring Family Carnival approved by city council

News

Fourth of July fireworks discussion by Niles City Council centers responsibility, COVID-19 safety

Business

Biggby Coffee opens Cassopolis location

Berrien County

Area health departments pause Johnson and Johnson vaccine administration