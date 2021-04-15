expand
April 16, 2021

Four arrested in Dowagiac drug search

By Staff Report

Published 9:17 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Four area residents were arrested Wednesday on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in the city of Dowagiac.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday CCDET detectives conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of North Front Street in the city of Dowagiac.

Detectives detained five individuals located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and stolen property.

A 31-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 21-year-old female and a 32-year-old female were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were Dowagiac Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Felony Detectives. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328.

