April 16, 2021

LMC to host virtual career, program expo for prospective students

By Submitted

Published 11:31 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Area residents can learn what it is like to be a Red Hawk at Lake Michigan College’s virtual career and program expo.

This free event, which takes place from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, is designed to answer questions for high school students and their parents, adult students who are thinking of attending or returning to college, and students interested in transferring to another institution.

“This is a great way to explore our academic programs and meet some of our faculty members,” LMC’s Director of Admissions and Recruitment Jeremy Schaeffer said. “You will learn about university transfer, degree and certificate options, access to advising and financial aid services, and student life opportunities. Whether you plan to start with us in the summer or fall of 2021 or are just starting to explore college options, this event will get you started on your journey.”

Participants will be able to explore up to eight different academic programs live and receive access to all presentation recordings. Faculty will share information about their program followed by an opportunity for a brief question and answer session.

Programs represented include:

  • Accounting
  • Advanced Manufacturing
  • CIS (Computer Information Systems)
  • Criminal Justice
  • Culinary Management
  • Diagnostic Medical Sonography
  • Honors Program
  • Hospitality Management
  • Medical Assisting
  • Nursing
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Phlebotomy
  • Psychology
  • Political Science
  • Radiologic Technology
  • Theatre
  • Wine & Viticulture
  • Visual & Performing Arts

Learn more and register at lakemichigancollege.secure.force.com/events. For questions or more information, call (269) 927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.

