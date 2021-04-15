Lucille Brazo, of Niles

May 14, 1922 — April 14, 2021

Lucille Brazo, 98, of Niles, passed away at Indiana University North in Carmel, Indiana on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She was born on May 14, 1922, to the late Harl and Edith (Seppi) Sanderson in Maricopa, Arizona.

On Oct. 18, 1946, she wed James C. Brazo at a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Family always came first well beyond her own needs. Her backyard gatherings, walks through her beautiful property and woods were the highlight of many people. Lucille enjoyed maintaining her flower gardens and growing and preserving vegetables for the whole family. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting and laughing with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She could always be found crocheting or knitting afghans for everyone and with the left-over yarn would crochet hats for the new babies at the hospital. Christmas was a time for cookies, she was well known for her Kieflie making which she passed down to several generations. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Niles where she was a member of Board of Deacons.

Lucille worked several years at Electrovoice in Buchanan before moving to sales at Sears in Niles, and retiring from Sears in Mishawaka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Brazo; grandson-in-law, Larry Davis; daughter-in-law Sue Brazo; siblings, Hubert Sanderson, Milton Sanderson, Merle Sanderson, Margaret Langley, Ruby Thompson, Mildred Apodac, Vera Raine and Vivian Oster.

Lucille is survived by her sons, Dan (Jo) Brazo, Carlos (Kathy) Brazo and Matthew (Kristi) Brazo, all of Niles; grandchildren, Kim Davis, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Cindy (Tim Batalis) Brazo, of Granger, Indiana, Jenny (Rick) Sly, of Muskegon, Michigan, Jamie (Bryan) Hall, of Niles, Karlee Brazo Havens, of Niles, James Brazo, of Niles, and Alex (Jordan Hernandez) Brazo, of Niles; great-grandchildren, Ava Hall, Zander Hall and Presli Haven all of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in South Bend next to her husband. Following the committal service, family and friends will gather at the Grand LV, 104 N. Third St. in Niles for a time of food and celebration of Lucille’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s memory to the Niles Senior Center or First Presbyterian Church in Niles.

