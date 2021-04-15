expand
April 16, 2021

No danger found following lockdown at DUHS

By Staff Report

Published 5:27 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

DOWAGIAC — No danger to students or staff was found following a Thursday afternoon lockdown at Dowagiac Union High School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Director of Public Safety Steve Grinnewald said his office was called to Dowagiac Union High School toward the end of the school day for a lockdown, after administrators received information that there may potentially be a weapon on school grounds. The police department investigated, and no evidence of weapons or danger was found. Grinnewald said the school was locked down for “just a few minutes.”

“The school responded very quickly and very professionally,” Grinnewald said. “There was no gun. There was no hit list, which are some rumors that are going around. Nobody was ever in any danger.”

A representative with Dowagiac Union Schools could not be reached for comment as of publication.

