Daily Data: Friday, April 16
TRACK AND FIELD
At Berrien Springs
Boys Results
BERRIEN SPRINGS 112, BRANDYWINE 22
Brandywine Placers (Top 5)
400: 1. Caleb Byrd 55.94, 3. Bryce Taberski 1:02.94; 800: 5. Alex Adams 2:40.31; 3,200: 4. Robert Hartz 12:32.25; 110 hurdles: 1. Zachary Anderson 17.61; 300 hurdles: 2. Zachary Anderson 48.82; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Brad Hayslip, Kevin Roberts, Gavin Schoff, Kaiden Reith) 56.14; 800 relay: 1. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Caleb Byrd, Michael Palmer, Bryce Taberski) 1:42.53; 1,600 relay: 3. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Caleb Byrd, Michah Colby, Bryce Taberski) 4:13.99; 3,200 relay: 3. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Bryce Taberski, Alex Adams, Robert Hartz) 10:18.83; Discus: 2. Connor Sobecki 81-10; Long jump: 4. Michael Palmer 16-3.5
Girls Results
BERRIEN SPRINGS 110, BRANDYWINE 13
At Berrien Springs
Brandywine Placers (Top 5)
100: 3. Madison Franks 14.44; 200: 3. Jaelyn Franks 30.87; 1,600: 2. Allison Lauri 6:48.99; 3,200: 1. Allison Lauri 14:37.51; 400 relay: 2. Brandywine (Alexis Cox, Madison Franks, Jaelyn Franks, Hailee Fedore) 1:03.59; Shot put: 4. Hailee Fedore 18-9, 5. Chloe Hart 18-6; Discus: 2. Chloe Hart 47-6, 4. Kiersten Colby 38-8; Long jump: 5. Madison Franks 11-6
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 11-2, BRIDGMAN 6-4
At Bridgman
First Game
Brandywine 000 137 0 – 11 7 1
Bridgman 001 032 0 – 6 9 4
Andrew Schadler (W); Zac Norris (L)
2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), James Vaughn (BW)
Second Game
Brandywine 100 100 – 2 7 1
Bridgman 022 00x – 4 9 3
Keither Dargus (W); Hunter Heath (L)
2B: Warren (BR), Mulick (BR), Jakob Luczcowski (BW) 2
Varsity records: Brandywine 3-1, Bridgman 1-1
SOCCER
PARCHMENT 7, BRANDYWINE 2
At Niles
Halftime score
Parchment 3, Brandywine 1
Brandywine Goals
Bailey Seneff, Ava Doctor
NEW BUFFALO 6, BRANDYWINE 4
At New Buffalo
Brandywine Goals
Bailey Seneff 4
Varsity record: Brandywine 0-3