Effie Herrington, of Niles

Sept. 24, 1930 — April 15, 2021

Effie Belle Herrington, 90, of Niles, passed to her rest April 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room of Memorial Hospital, suddenly.

She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Niles, the daughter of Bion and Rosa (Dewey) Carpenter and has lived in this area all of her life. Her last employment was at Selmers Instruments (band instruments) in Elkhart.

Effie was an active person, always ready to knit or crochet something and liked watching football games.

Effie was married, as Effie Carpenter to James Herrington and he preceded her in passing. Surviving are two sisters, Sharron Botts, of Edwardsburg, and Rosa Lee Archer, of Port Richie, Florida. There are many nieces and nephews including a niece, Sally Haines of Edwardsburg, who was her “care-giver and POA.”

She was preceded in passing by her parents, her husband and her siblings, Norma Hartline, Marjorie Bauer, Bion Carpenter, Jr., Duane Carpenter and Fred Carpenter.

There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the original small Chapel in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 61453 M-51 N., Niles. Officiating will be Pastor Nate Starkey of Hope United Methodist Church, Edwardsburg. The interment will take place immediately following the service in the Old Rugged Cross section of the Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.