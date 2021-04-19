expand
April 21, 2021

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

By Submitted

Published 9:40 am Monday, April 19, 2021

BUCHANAN — Two cannabis companies have teamed up to support the Buchanan community.

Downtown Buchanan cannabis retailer Cannavista Wellness and manufacturing partner Common Citizen announced a joint initiative to support their communities through the end of April. Fifty cents of every Common Citizen preroll purchased at Cannavista Wellness will be donated to Buchanan’s Redbud Area Ministries Food Bank and the Last Prisoner Project.

The RAM Food Bank supports victims of the recent West Wind Apartments fire as well as food-insecure residents of the Buchanan area. The Last Prisoner Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. Through legal intervention, public education and legislative advocacy, it works to redress the past and continuing harms of our country’s historically unjust approach to drug policy, officials said.

Interested readers can order Common Citizen cannabis prerolls securely online from Cannavista Wellness for curbside pickup, or visit the facility at 120 E. Front St. in downtown Buchanan. Donations are also welcome and will equally support the Last Prisoner Project and the RAM Food Bank.

