April 21, 2021

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

By Submitted

Published 11:04 am Monday, April 19, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Effective April 30, GateWay Services, 1440 Empire Ave., Benton Harbor, which has a satellite office in Niles, will undergo an official name change to The Center for Growth and Independence. Founded in 1972, the organization has helped people with developmental disabilities, physical barriers, mental illness, severe emotional disturbance, and prior criminal backgrounds in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties achieve independence and personal success.

With plans to expand their current service area and services offered, the leadership at TCGI noticed one common theme as they have grown: individuals with life barriers are offered more opportunity in their home, workplace and community. By changing their name from GateWay Services to The Center for Growth and Independence, officials said they are embracing being an organization that supports the growth, independence and well-being of all people.

“Now is the time for all people to have their voice be heard, by focusing on their abilities to enhance their quality of life,” said Executive Director Tami Gould. “We are eager to continue our endless strive and goal to help all people reach their independence and personal successes. TCGI will continue on as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on people abilities.”

Current services offered to participants are personalized to their strengths, skills, interest, and abilities by the direct support professionals and other trained staff members. Those include: Supported Employment, Community Living Support, Respite Care, and Semi-Independent Living are provided in participant’s homes, in the community, or at the TCGI Benton Harbor facility.

“Other than the visible changes such as our name, email and website, you will not see any further changes in our commitment to providing opportunities for inclusion and independence with our participants and community supporters,” Gould said.

Additionally, with community support, TCGI also announced a new designed and renovated space in Benton Harbor, tailored to primary caregivers and participants for respite care services. In addition, TCGI is now providing semi-independent living services.

A ribbon-cutting will be hosted at noon Friday, April 30, and the community is encouraged to join the ceremony via Facebook Live at facebook.com/smrchamber as they celebrate participants, staff members, and community members for all their hard work and dedication to TCGI mission. At 2 p.m., following the virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony, TCGI will be hosting a socially distanced drive-up/drive-thru event for all staff members, participants, and community supporters until 4:30 p.m.

For more information visit thecentergi.org or call (269) 487-9820

