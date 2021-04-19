expand
April 21, 2021

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Published 8:21 am Monday, April 19, 2021

April 8

12:27 a.m. – S. Ninth/Hickory, traffic

4:50 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, abandoned vehicle

7:44 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

8:10 a.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop

8:42 a.m. – N. 13th/Louis, traffic

9:27 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:09 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unwanted person

11:26 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, disturbance

12:10 p.m. – S. Third/Huron, traffic stop

1:11 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

1:43 p.m. – S. 13th/Marion, traffic stop

2:24 p.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop

2:54 p.m. – 1400 block Fort, disturbance

3:15 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop

4:08 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:22 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, threat

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:16 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, threat

6:35 p.m. – Cass/N. Front, utility

6:37 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

 

April 9

3:50 a.m. – 1000 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:44 a.m. – 100 block N. Fourth, alarm-burglary/others

6:23 a.m. – 1300 block N. Fifth, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:33 a.m. – 500 block Broadway, assault and battery

11:46 a.m. – N. Fourth/Sycamore, traffic stop

12:51 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, suspicious person

1:26 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, malicious destruction of property

3:18 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, traffic

3:26 p.m. – S. 15th/Maple, assault and battery

3:37 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, fraud

4:04 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, larceny

4:57 p.m. – N. 16th, civil dispute

7:03 p.m. – E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

8:38 p.m. – N. 13th/Regent, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:31 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

10:59 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, noise

11:56 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, breaking and entering

 

April 10

12:05 a.m. – 1300 block Silverbrook, domestic violence

1:53 a.m. – 500 block Dey, suspicious situation

7:33 a.m. – Cherry/E. Main, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

9:04 a.m. – 600 block Woodruff, traffic

9:36 a.m. – 500 block Hawthorne, civil dispute

10:53 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, trespassing/unwanted person

11:11 a.m. – 600 block E. main, disturbance

11:22 a.m. – Cherry/ S. 11th, traffic stop

11:45 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act

12:07 p.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop

1:11 p.m. – 17th/Cherry, traffic stop

1:38 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, indecent exposure

2:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, motor vehicle theft

7:02 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

7:32 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

8 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop

8:17 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

9:22 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

9:35 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

10:01 p.m. – S. Fifth/Oak, traffic stop

10:21 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, assault and battery

10:56 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, suspicious situation

11:38 p.m. – 1200 block Regent, noise

 

April 11

12:18 a.m. – 900 block S. 14th, noise

12:31 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, traffic stop

12:41 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

12:52 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

1:08 a.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic stop

1:17 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery

1:51 a.m. – Broadway/N. 15th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:45 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

8:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9 a.m. – E. Main/N. Fifth, personal injury accident

10:06 a.m. – 1500 block Rolling Hills, trespass

11:53 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:19 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop

12:51 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic stop

1:58 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, larceny

2:43 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, traffic stop

3:52 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute

3:55 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, property destruction accident

5:49 p.m. – 500 block N. 13th, disturbance

6:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, harassment

6:58 p.m. – 500 block Broadway, larceny

7 p.m. – Broadway/N. Seventh, traffic stop

7:44 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:07 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, disturbance

8:49 p.m. – S. Third/Carefree, traffic stop

10:31 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

11:04 p.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle

11:36 p.m. – Sycamore, violation of controlled substance act

 

April 12

4:15 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop

5:07 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop

6:37 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others

7:54 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:01 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled subject

8:03 a.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

8:15 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

8:20 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

8:25 a.m. – Brookfield/S. St. Joseph, traffic stop

8:37 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

9:26 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

9:26 a.m. – 1400 block eagle, malicious destruction of property

9:36 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, assault and battery

10:08 a.m. – 1300 block E. Main, larceny

10:53 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, fight

11:51 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:06 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, malicious destruction of property

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:04 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

1:35 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:44 p.m. – 200 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property

3:39 p.m. – 700 block E. main, abandoned vehicle

3:51 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, larceny

4 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, animal

4:27 p.m. – 700 block S. Third, assault and battery

5:02 p.m. – E. main/N. 10th, personal injury accident

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:24 p.m. – 1200 block S. 13th, traffic stop

7:14 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, larceny

7:21 p.m. – Sycamore, assault and battery

8:25 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, found property

11:03 p.m. – 500 block Union, noise

11:44 p.m. – 200 block Cass, unwanted person

 

April 13

12:20 a.m. – 500 block Union, threat

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

8:53 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop

10:33 a.m. – 400 block S. 15th, malicious destruction of property

11:26 a.m. – Grant/Market, traffic stop

11:49 a.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

12:11 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

12:49 p.m. – 900 block Birch, civil dispute

12:51 p.m. – N. 17th/Clarendon, traffic stop

12:58 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

1:10 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop

1:14 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop

1:21 p.m. – Lake/N. 17th, traffic stop

1:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

1:58 p.m. – 900 block Clay, VIN inspection

2:14 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

2:42 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, attempt to locate

3:29 p.m. – Sheffield/N. 17th, traffic stop

4:15 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:38 p.m. – 300 block Emmons, personal injury accident

6:15 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, threat

7:07 p.m. – 1300 block Fort, disturbance

8:46 p.m. – Phoenix/Marmont, traffic stop

9:16 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, peace officer

10:35 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

 

April 14

12:34 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

1:19 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:48 a.m. – E. Main/Herbert, traffic stop

7:53 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

9:25 a.m. – 500 block Gettysburg, traffic

9:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:55 a.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, breaking and entering

10:06 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic

2:09 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, traffic stop

2:13 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

2:27 p.m. – Chicago/Hillcrest, traffic stop

2:35 p.m. – 100 block Wayne, disturbance

4:25 p.m. – N. Seventh, fraud

5:52 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, arrest

6:30 p.m. – 200 block Parkway, animal

7:02 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:30 p.m. – 900 block Maple, civil dispute

8:44 p.m. – 800 block S. 15th, disturbance

10:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate

 

April 15

2:07 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

2:22 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:44 a.m. – 600 block Platt, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

9:58 a.m. – 1200 block S. 14th, malicious destruction of property

11 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, violation of controlled substance act

 

