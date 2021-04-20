Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association will be hosting its 55th annual meeting on Monday, April 26. It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be conducted virtually via Zoom. This meeting is for all Berrien County 4-H project leaders, club coordinators aand teen leaders.

The Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council encourages all leaders and teen leaders in the Berrien County 4-H youth development program to attend this once-a-year meeting in order to see the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council in action and be updated on the 4-H Youth Program, officials said.

4-H leaders, club coordinators and teen leaders are asked to register through their 4-H Online family account to receive the Zoom link information. Registration is to be done online at: v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in or by contacting the Berrien County MSU Extension Office at (269) 927-5674.