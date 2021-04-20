expand
April 21, 2021

Charles Davidson, of Humboldt, Tennessee

By Submitted

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

June 8, 1933 — July 31, 2020

Charles (Chuck) Davidson, 87, of Humboldt, Tennessee, passed away of natural causes in Jackson, Tennessee on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Charles was born on June 8, 1933, to the late Clyde and Mae Davidson in Kaiser, Arkansas.

Chuck was a Marine and proudly served his country in Korea. He was a life member of the DAV and the Niles Elks. He was employed by and retired from the National Standard Company in 1995.

Chuck was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinal fan, played golf in several golf leagues and he loved to bowl. He bowled seven 300 games after he turned 70, quite the accomplishment.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mae Davidson; daughters, Joy and Jill Davidson; siblings, Milton, John and Clyde Davidson, Betty Lillie and Linda Herring.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Patsy (Bailey) Davidson; daughter, Robin (John) Bays; grandchildren, April (Brian) Sauders and Aaron (Amanda) Smith; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Amelia and Brooks. He is also survived by his siblings, Col. Lonnie Davidson, Dave (MaryAnn) Davidson, Gladys (Ken) Keith and Shirley Snyder as well as his loving dog, Brutus.

He loved his family with all his heart and was always there for them, he is truly missed.

The family is hosting a memorial service to celebrate Chuck’s life 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Silverbrook Cemetery. Chuck’s brother Dave will be delivering the eulogy, friends and family are welcome.

Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles, assisted the family.

