expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

By Max Harden

Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools will soon be upgrading its communication capabilities.

The DUS Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of classroom phones and installation cost for the district during Monday’s meeting.

Phones will be installed in the district’s four elementary schools and Dowagiac Union High School as a means of better communication between staff and parents.

According to superintendent Jonathan Whan, discussions surrounding classroom phones have been taking place for years without much movement until now.

“We were able to get some pricing that’s that’s very reasonable,” Whan said. “It has been approved that we will be able to use some of the grants that we’ve received for COVID to help pay for it. It will help us to deal with COVID and moving forward as well.”

Whan said the phone installations could be completed by as early as the end of June and will be up and fully operational in time for the 2021-22 school year.

 

More News

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Keith Rogers, of Michigan City, Indiana

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

Buchanan

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing Niles man

Brandywine Education

Teacher resigns after allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

Business

Cassopolis to welcome first marijuana dispensary

Berrien County

Merritt Elementary hosting pet supply drive for area shelters

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective

Berrien County

South Bend man sentenced for meth possession in Niles Township

Berrien County

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

Buchanan

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

News

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Dowagiac

Retired Dowagiac resident returns to teaching at 80

Cass County

Report finds problem-solving courts help lower recidivism, unemployment rates

Business

Yarn on Front owner shares how she adapted, overcame pandemic squeeze

Dowagiac

DUS graduate raising money for independent film project