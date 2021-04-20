May 24, 1985 — April 19, 2021

Kristina “Krissy” Monahon, 35, passed away on April 19, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 24, 1985, in Niles, to Charles “Chuck” and Mary Monahon. In 2004, she married James Trussell in Niles. Even though that ended, they remained friends through the years. In 2016, she married Kyle Florian in Dowagiac.

Kristina has five children that she’s leaving behind whom she loved with everything she had. She enjoyed doing what she could with them. Whether it be going on nature walks, fishing, going to the lake, selling girl scout cookies or mushroom hunting (which she was just talking about wanting to do); and going to the casino with her parents. Whatever it was, with whomever, she loved every minute of it. Even though cancer was consuming her body, she fought that evil long and hard to be here as long as she could for her babies.

Kristina is preceded in death by her father, Chuck Monahon, and brother, Rodney Haney.

She is survived by her husband, Kyle Florian, of Dowagiac; children, Zaiden Cowan, Dakota Monahon, Alayna Henney, Aryona Henney and Bryson Henney, all of Niles; mother, Mary Monahon, of Niles; siblings, Charles Monahon Jr., of South Bend, Indiana, Julie Peppers, of Niles, John Monahon, of Niles, and Mark Haney, of Niles. She leaves behind nieces, nephews, extended family, an overabundance of friends (maybe even some enemies), close friends and lifelong close friends that were adopted into the family.

Krissy, as most known her by, will always be remembered — either it be because of her loving, kind-hearted, easy spirit, “I got your back” ways, or her hot temper, hands flying, Maglite hits, “I’m gonna **** you up” attitude.

Just believe she gets mad respect for fighting her cancer long and hard. The love for Krissy will forever continue…..behave yourself “Meenie Teenie.”

Visitation for Kristina will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Cremation will take place after. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.