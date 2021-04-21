Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

CASS COUNTY — Three Cass County millages will be on the ballot May 4 for a special election. According to Cass County Clerk Monica McMichael, all posts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the election. Edwardsburg School District voters residing in Howard Township will vote at Milton Township Hall. Below are the ballots proposal and language in their entirety:

Jefferson Township Millage Proposition

“Shall the Township of Jefferson, Cass County, Michigan, levy up to 1.0 (one mill) which is equal to $1.00 for each $1,000.00 of taxable valuation of real and personal property subject to taxation? Said millage will be an extra-voted millage to be used for the maintenance, upkeep, repair, and construction of roads within Jefferson Township so designated by the Jefferson Township Board. Said millage, if approved by the electors of Jefferson Township, will be levied for a period of two years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the levy in the year 2022. Based on the current valuation, it is estimated that the levy will generate approximately $132,745.71 in the first year of the levy.”

Porter Township Proposal to Recapture Township Millage Rollback

“Shall the authorized Porter Township millage, established at 1 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.6775 mills ($0.6775 per $1,000 of taxable value), by the required millage rollback, be increased in an amount not to exceed the original 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) to restore the full amount of the original authorized amount to be used for all Township purposes authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such new additional millage? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect if the millage is authorized and levied by the Township in the 2021 calendar year is approximately $260,792, which would be an approximate increase of $84,105 over the total collected as a result of the millage rollback.”

Edwardsburg Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

“This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Edwardsburg Public Schools, Cass County, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the year 2021 to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $2,195,537 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2020 tax levy)?”