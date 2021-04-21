Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

NILES – A former Brandywine teacher has been charged with multiple crimes, Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Pierangeli said Wednesday.

Patrick Stier, 44, of Niles, has been charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a felony.

The charges are punishable with four or more years in prison, but less than 10 years in prison, for actions that took place on April 2.

The charges relate to allegations of Stier contacting what he believed to be a 14-year-old female through the Kik phone application and text messaging. The allegations further indicate the content of the communications was sexual in nature.

According to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge of accosting a minor for immoral purposes is a four-year felony, and the use of a computer to commit a felony charge is a seven-year felony.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time, according to Pierangeli’s office. The prosecuting attorney’s office stated the charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Stier resigned from his position at Brandywine Community Schools Monday.