expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Dorothy Jane (Reece) Leach, of South Haven

By Submitted

Published 8:21 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

July 4, 1955 — April 18, 2021

Dorothy Jane (Reece) Leach, 65, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Holland Hospital. She was born July 4, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana. Dorothy married the love of her life, David Leach, Sr., on Dec. 25, 1973, in South Bend. They shared 47 years in marriage. Dorothy enjoyed crafting and reading. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and attending their numerous activities.

She is preceded in death by her daughter – Amanda Spencer; mother and father-in-law – Doris and Fred Leach

Dorothy is survived by her husband – David Leach, Sr. of South Haven; children – David (Hope) Leach, Jr. of South Haven and Olivia (Charles) Bosma of South Haven; grandchildren – Mason and Zoey Leach, Tyler Leach, Alyssa and Jacob Bosma, Cobey and Alexis Spencer; sisters-in-law – Sandy (Mike) White and Sharon Leach; brother-in-law – Bruce Leach; long time childhood friend – Linda Kerchner-Scheibelhut.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating at the church. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at FilbrandtFFH.com.

The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.

More News

Harold M. Wilson III, of Sodus

Jeffry Scott Leland, of Cassopolis

Melvin A. Anders, of Dowagiac

Phyllis Carlson, of Niles

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners sign resolution asking state to restore county revenue share

News

Niles Renaissance Faire to return in May

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan’s director of advocacy chosen for selective statewide advocacy program

Dowagiac

Salvation Army receives grant from The Pokagon Fund for emergency financial assistance

Edwardsburg

South Bend man injured in Edwardsburg car vs train accident

Buchanan

School, community partner to bring bikes to Buchanan students

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg church collecting donations for southwest Michigan veterans

News

Niles native calls for photography submissions

News

Video shows altercation at flag football game in Niles

Breaking News

Fire contained at former Niles Inn

Brandywine Education

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

Education

Ballard Elementary, Niles High School to remain remote through end of the week

Business

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

News

Evergreen Road special assessment district created

Cass County

Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership