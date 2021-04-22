Dorothy Jane (Reece) Leach, of South Haven

July 4, 1955 — April 18, 2021

Dorothy Jane (Reece) Leach, 65, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Holland Hospital. She was born July 4, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana. Dorothy married the love of her life, David Leach, Sr., on Dec. 25, 1973, in South Bend. They shared 47 years in marriage. Dorothy enjoyed crafting and reading. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and attending their numerous activities.

She is preceded in death by her daughter – Amanda Spencer; mother and father-in-law – Doris and Fred Leach

Dorothy is survived by her husband – David Leach, Sr. of South Haven; children – David (Hope) Leach, Jr. of South Haven and Olivia (Charles) Bosma of South Haven; grandchildren – Mason and Zoey Leach, Tyler Leach, Alyssa and Jacob Bosma, Cobey and Alexis Spencer; sisters-in-law – Sandy (Mike) White and Sharon Leach; brother-in-law – Bruce Leach; long time childhood friend – Linda Kerchner-Scheibelhut.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating at the church. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at FilbrandtFFH.com.

The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.