Harold M. Wilson III, of Sodus

April 11, 1965 — April 20, 2021

Harold M. Wilson III, 56, of Sodus, passed away, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Hamilton Cemetery in Decatur. Memorial donations in Harold’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Those wishing to sign Harold’s Memory Book online may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Harold was born April 11, 1965, in South Bend, Indiana to Harold M., II & Jerri (Squires) Wilson. The family moved to Dowagiac where he graduated high school in 1983. Harold went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. Harold proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany. On Oct. 7, 1995, he married the former Jamie Elkins in Dowagiac. Harold worked as a substitute teacher in several districts around Southwest Michigan. He served as associate pastor at Freewill Baptist Church in Dowagiac, as the youth pastor at Safe Harbor Church of God of Prophecy in Sodus, and most recently worked as the night auditor at Best Western Hotel in Benton Harbor. Harold enjoyed writing and drawing, and wrote, illustrated and published four books. Harold attended Bright Star Tabenacle in Eau Claire and in his free time, enjoyed crafting jewelry, rooting for the Detroit Lions, and watching NASCAR, rooting for Dale Earnhardt Sr. & Dale Jr.

Harold is survived by his wife, Jamie; his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Wilson, of Dowagiac; four brothers, Edward (Tracy) Wilson, of Dowagiac, Clifton (Linda) Wilson, of Durant, Oklahoma, Robert (Laura) Wilson & Earl Wilson, both of Dowagiac; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, James & Evelyn Elkins, of Dowagiac; his sister-in-law, Shannon Elkins, of Dowagiac; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Larry Wilson.