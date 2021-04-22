expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Comedian Ric Roc juggles rubber chickens during a past Renaissance Festival. The performer will return for this year’s Renaissance Faire. (Leader file photo)

Niles Renaissance Faire to return in May

By Submitted

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

NILES — Fans of kings, queens and knights will have a chance to celebrate next month.

The Niles Renaissance Faire is back for 2021 at a new location. The 2021 event will take place at Plym Park on 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Masks will be required for all patrons, vendors and performers. Social distancing measures will be followed.

All ages are invited to join in the merriment and revelry through a variety of performances and vendors. Ongoing shows will feature comedy, Celtic and folk music, combat, magic, fairy tales and storytelling. Handcrafted items for sale will include jewelry, costumes, ceramics, wooden items and more. Food will be available for purchase. Various shops and restaurants downtown will also host specials for the weekend.

Carrie Nyenhuis, the Niles Renaissance Faire’s coordinator, said she is excited to be hosting the event once again.

“People are looking for fun and educational outdoor events, and we know that by following strict state guidelines, we can safely offer the faire again this year,” she said.

Seasoned renaissance faire attendees may recognize some of the acts at the faire, including Bell, Book and Canto, Swords of Valor and The Idiot Ric Roc.

The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. Seniors (65 and older) and military tickets are $3. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the festivities. The event will take place rain or shine. Additional information and updates can be found at the event’s Facebook page: nilesrensaissancefaire.

More News

Harold M. Wilson III, of Sodus

Jeffry Scott Leland, of Cassopolis

Melvin A. Anders, of Dowagiac

Phyllis Carlson, of Niles

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners sign resolution asking state to restore county revenue share

News

Niles Renaissance Faire to return in May

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan’s director of advocacy chosen for selective statewide advocacy program

Dowagiac

Salvation Army receives grant from The Pokagon Fund for emergency financial assistance

Edwardsburg

South Bend man injured in Edwardsburg car vs train accident

Buchanan

School, community partner to bring bikes to Buchanan students

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg church collecting donations for southwest Michigan veterans

News

Niles native calls for photography submissions

News

Video shows altercation at flag football game in Niles

Breaking News

Fire contained at former Niles Inn

Brandywine Education

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

Education

Ballard Elementary, Niles High School to remain remote through end of the week

Business

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

News

Evergreen Road special assessment district created

Cass County

Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership