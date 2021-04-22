Niles Renaissance Faire to return in May

NILES — Fans of kings, queens and knights will have a chance to celebrate next month.

The Niles Renaissance Faire is back for 2021 at a new location. The 2021 event will take place at Plym Park on 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Masks will be required for all patrons, vendors and performers. Social distancing measures will be followed.

All ages are invited to join in the merriment and revelry through a variety of performances and vendors. Ongoing shows will feature comedy, Celtic and folk music, combat, magic, fairy tales and storytelling. Handcrafted items for sale will include jewelry, costumes, ceramics, wooden items and more. Food will be available for purchase. Various shops and restaurants downtown will also host specials for the weekend.

Carrie Nyenhuis, the Niles Renaissance Faire’s coordinator, said she is excited to be hosting the event once again.

“People are looking for fun and educational outdoor events, and we know that by following strict state guidelines, we can safely offer the faire again this year,” she said.

Seasoned renaissance faire attendees may recognize some of the acts at the faire, including Bell, Book and Canto, Swords of Valor and The Idiot Ric Roc.

The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. Seniors (65 and older) and military tickets are $3. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the festivities. The event will take place rain or shine. Additional information and updates can be found at the event’s Facebook page: nilesrensaissancefaire.