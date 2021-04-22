expand
April 22, 2021

Paul Roy Newcomb

By Submitted

Published 8:37 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

June 5, 1946 — April 19, 2021

Paul Roy Newcomb was born June 5, 1946, in Farnum New York. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in Social Work. Paul had three brothers; Ray, Mike and Bill. He married his client, Janet Dorton in 1971. He graduated with a Doctorate in Social Work from Florida State University.

Paul had three children; Iris, Joshua and Tatiana. He taught at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. In 1998, he moved to South Bend, Indiana, where he was the head of the Graduate School of Social Work and taught classes. Paul retired in 2012. He married Madelon Miller in 2001, after years of marriage with Janet. Paul also had two step-daughters with Madelon; Nichole and Alyssa. He had 2grandchildren, Tim Ota and Noelle Ota and a step grandchild from Nichole named Sebastian.

After retiring from full time work, he and Medelon were substitute teachers for several years.

Visitation for Paul will be on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. in Niles. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Catholic Church 219 S. State St. Niles, MI 49120.

