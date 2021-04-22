expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

United Way of Southwest Michigan’s director of advocacy chosen for selective statewide advocacy program

By Submitted

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN —Heather Cole, director of advocacy and public innovation at United Way of Southwest Michigan, is one of only 60 individuals asked to participate in the third cohort of the Michigan League for Public Policy Advocacy Boot Camp.

The program, to take place virtually this year on May 20 and 21, brings together a dynamic group from around the state who share a commitment to improving public policy in Michigan, officials said. Participants will build on advocacy knowledge and skills, network with other change-makers, and strategize on ways to continue to make Michigan a more equitable place for all to thrive.

“I’m honored to be included in this year’s MLPP Advocacy Bootcamp, and I’m looking forward to learning more skills to become a better advocate myself and to grow UWSM’s advocacy department in a way that elevates the voices in our community that aren’t often heard,” Cole said. “I want to make sure that everyone feels empowered to advocate for change that is important to them.”

UWSM strives to be a catalyst for change by mobilizing the power of communities, a representative for the organization said. Through public-policy advocacy, the nonprofit is working to achieve systems-level change in the areas of health, education, and financial stability—with focus on ALICE households (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties. ALICE households are those whose earnings are above the Federal Poverty Line but who fail to cover basic needs, such as housing, technology, healthcare and childcare.

“We’re very pleased that Heather is included among those on the front line of advocacy and public-policy change in our state,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan. “This is an important opportunity that the Michigan League for Public Policy has given her to help turn our advocacy efforts into the great successes we know they will continue to be.”

Cole joined United Way in 2014 and has facilitated projects aimed at advocating for health policies, building local and statewide partnerships and increasing access to educational opportunities. Cole received her B.S. in dietetics and M.A. in Health Promotion & Program Management from Central Michigan University. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist and has participated in Leadership Training from NovoEd, Teams of Leaders, and the Center for Creative Leadership/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

 

More News

Harold M. Wilson III, of Sodus

Jeffry Scott Leland, of Cassopolis

Melvin A. Anders, of Dowagiac

Phyllis Carlson, of Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners sign resolution asking state to restore county revenue share

News

Niles Renaissance Faire to return in May

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan’s director of advocacy chosen for selective statewide advocacy program

Dowagiac

Salvation Army receives grant from The Pokagon Fund for emergency financial assistance

Edwardsburg

South Bend man injured in Edwardsburg car vs train accident

Buchanan

School, community partner to bring bikes to Buchanan students

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg church collecting donations for southwest Michigan veterans

News

Niles native calls for photography submissions

News

Video shows altercation at flag football game in Niles

Breaking News

Fire contained at former Niles Inn

Brandywine Education

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

Education

Ballard Elementary, Niles High School to remain remote through end of the week

Business

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

News

Evergreen Road special assessment district created

Cass County

Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership