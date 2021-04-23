Edwardsburg landscaping project to host celebration May 19

EDWARDSBURG — A project more than a year in the making is coming full bloom in Edwardsburg.

Last year, Edwardsburg received a $25,000 matching grant from America in Bloom, which partnered with Canadian National Railway to add landscaping to a 1,700-foot stretch of railroad tracks on M-62 from US-12 to Elkhart Road. Working with Tobin Landscape, located in Niles, the project, called the All Aboard project, will add trees, flowers and signage to the area.

Now, with the matching goal exceeded and work on the project coming to an end, area leaders will be hosting a celebratory event at 3 p.m. May 19 at Gunn Park, located on Lake Street in Edwardsburg. The event is free and open to the public.

“It took a while to get everything in order, but everything is coming together,” said Roseann Marchetti, an organizer with the project.

“It’s a relief to be near the finish line,” added Jerry Marchetti, Ontwa Township supervisor and Roseann’s husband. “[The landscaped area] is kind of the front door to the village, and I think it will add a lot.”

Not only do the Marchettis believe the All Aboard project will add visual interest to the Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township area, but they hope it will attract more visitors and development and improve residents’ quality of life.

“It’s exciting,” Roseann said. “We believe that this is for our future.”

Following the May 19 event, Roseann said Edwardsburg has more plans in store related to the All Aboard project. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8, an art fair will be hosted at the American Legion.

“We are working on that, and we are working on some other stuff, as well,” she said.

Both Roseann and Jerry said they are excited about the coming events and hope that it can be something for the village and the township to look forward to.

Roseann said she would encourage anyone to attend the May 19 celebration for the All Aboard project.

“So many events have been canceled in the last year,” she said. “We want people to come out and celebrate.”