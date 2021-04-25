expand
April 27, 2021

Visiting Dowagiac blanked Buchanan 8-0 in non-conference soccer Friday night. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARNDEN)

Dowagiac blanks short-handed Buchanan

By Scott Novak

Published 1:59 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

BUCHANAN — Visiting Dowagiac rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 8-0 non-conference win over a short-handed Buchanan squad on Friday.

Kenya Lee had the hat trick [three goals] for the Chieftains, who also got goals from Laura Schaller, LaReina Reina, Halie Saylor Alivia Ausra and Martha Schaller.

“Tonight was a better night for the girls,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “We came out with energy and it showed. We move the ball well and found our gaps to play in. Overall good team win.”

On Wednesday night, Dowagiac suffered its first loss as host Vicksburg blanked the Chieftains 8-0 in its Wolverine Conference opener.

“It was a tough night for us as a team,” Davis said. “I think the girls left their cleats on the bus because we were not into the game at all and it showed. I told them athletes are defined by what they do after their worst loss.”

Kaylah Contreras had 17 saves for the Chieftains, who return to the pitch Wednesday when they host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference match.

 

