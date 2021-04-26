expand
April 27, 2021

Berrien County Dancers announce spring concert

Published 10:54 am Monday, April 26, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Tickets are now on sale for a concert showcasing talent in Berrien County.

The Berrien County Dancers will host its spring dance concert at 7 p.m.  Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. The concerts will be live-streamed each night.

Tickets went on sale Monday, and can be purchased at lps.anywhereseat.com. The cost is $7 per ticket. We will also have very limited in-person admission. In-person reserved seating is only available through a dancer in the program each night.

The concert will feature works by Theresa Graziano, BCD Artistic Director, and guest choreographer, Adam Houston, from Giordano Dance Chicago, and members of the advanced dance class.

Berrien County Dancers is a countywide program that allows students to receive high school credit for dance classes. Lakeshore Public Schools and the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation sponsor BCD. For more information, email Theresa Graziano at tgraziano@lpslancers.net.

