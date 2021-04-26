expand
April 27, 2021

Blossomtime announces youth parade

By Submitted

Published 9:43 am Monday, April 26, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — The Blossomtime Festival recently announced it will host its annual Youth Parade for children from preschool through middle school age at noon Saturday, May 8 along Lake Boulevard, downtown St. Joseph.

“As a festival, we are excited to be able to hold this time-honored tradition, said Anna Abdelnour, Blossomtime Board President. “We are encouraging the young people to register and to be a part of this special day. All units are welcomed, marching bands, drill teams, decorated bikes, and pets. Come out and celebrate this special day parade day. Spectators, we ask that you please adhere to the CDC guidelines with social distancing and wearing masks.”

Check in will begin 11 a.m. at the corner of Pearl Street and Lake Boulevard. Pre-registration is required. Awards will be given, with identification, to the person whose name is on the entry form, immediately following the parade at the Band Shell.

Entrants will be judged in the following categories: Floats, Bands, Shoe Box Float, Scout Troops, 4H Units, Pom Pon/Cheerleading/Drill Teams, Pets, Costumed Individuals, Costumed Groups, and decorated wagons and bikes.

No motorized vehicles are allowed in the Youth Parade unless the entrants are a Float A Division unit or community royalty riding in a convertible. Applications are available by emailing the office or visiting our website, blossomtimefestival.org. Applications should be returned to the Blossomtime Office by e-mail at office@blossomtimefestival.org or by faxing to (269) 982-8018.  For more information call (269) 982-8016 or email the office at office@blossomtimefestival.org. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

New this year, following the Youth Parade, there will be a live mannequin show. “Royalty Rocks the Windows,” featuring the 2020 community queens and kings, will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

“This is a brand-new event, and we hope to make it a tradition,” Abdelnour said. “Guests are welcome to walk down State Street to see the community queens and kings model live in area business windows. Each royalty window will display something special about their hometown community. All communities have been invited to participate so please come out and see your favorite hometown queen and king.”

The youth parade is sponsored annually by Starks Family Funeral Home, and awards are provided by Twin City Awards & Trophies.

