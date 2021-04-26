expand
April 27, 2021

Erik Lee Parker, of Benton Harbor

By Submitted

Published 4:34 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

March 7, 1972 — April 24, 2021

Erik Lee Parker, 49, of Benton Harbor, passed away, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Rev. Benjamin Bowater officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Erik’s name may be made to Lory’s Place in St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Erik’s Memory Book online may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Erik was born March 7, 1972, in Niles to Jerry Lee & Barbara (Alleman) Parker. He graduated from Dowagiac High School, Class of 1990 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Andrew’s University. Erik was employed for many years as a teacher at Berrien Springs Schools Alternative Education program before gaining employment with Hartford Schools as a supervisor for the last five years. Erik served as a referee for high school football and for several years as the baseball coach at Lake Michigan College. In his free-time, Erik enjoyed playing golf and rooting for the Detroit Tigers.

Erik is survived by his mother and step-father, Barbara & Michael Oros, of St. Joseph; the love of his life, Kathleen Basha, of Coloma; two daughters, Allixandra Stauffer, of St. Joseph, Madison Balow, of Kalamazoo; his brother, Gus (Kisha) Parker, of Dowagiac; niece & nephew, Jayden & Justin Parker, Jr.; his beloved huskies, Rocket & Jarvis; and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Parker.

