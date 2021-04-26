Gary Allan Mack, of Cassopolis

Sept. 17, 1947 — April 18, 2021

Gary Allan Mack, 73, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Cass County Medical Care Facility.

His life began Sept. 17, 1947, in Coldwater, Michigan, the oldest of four sons, born to Louis and Betty Mack.

Gary was a gentle soul with a great sense of humor. His passions were hunting and fishing.

Gary will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Louis and Betty Mack of Cassopolis; three brothers, Jerry (Karen) Mack, Dennis (Randi) Mack, both of Cassopolis, Donnie (Kelly) Mack of Vandalia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. in Fort Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Michigan, where Mr. Mack’s remains will be laid to rest with full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions be made in Gary’s memory to the Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital St., Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.