April 27, 2021

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department moves to new Van Buren facility

By Submitted

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

VAN BUREN COUNTY — In fall 2019, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department and Van Buren Intermediate School District broke ground on the site of Van Buren Tech in Lawrence to celebrate a new beginning.

Together, the organizations are embarking on a groundbreaking and innovative partnership – a Public Health Education Facility.

The new state of the art Public Health Education Facility will house all Van Buren County public health services including expanded nursing and community dental clinics, a new dental assistant program with two dental classrooms, and a “main street” complete with café run by Van Buren Tech students.  In addition to the new dental assistant program, the health department will offer job shadowing, part-time jobs and co-ops for Tech students in a variety of programs. Giving students an opportunity to support COVID-19 response activities and creating new signs for the building, the partnership will begin right away.

“A big dream and years of planning later, we are glad to finally see this one-of-a-kind innovative facility and partnership with VBISD come to fruition. With public service at its core, we hope the Public Health Education facility provides many more opportunities for students and county residents for years to come,” said Van Buren/Cass District Health Department’s Health Officer Jeff Elliott.

Beginning Monday, May 3, all Van Buren County Public Health Services can be accessed at the brand-new facility at 260 South St., Lawrence.

All COVID-19 related response activities, including contact investigation and vaccinations, will continue through the transition.  Residents should visit VBCDHD’s website at vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine and Facebook for the latest updates and COVID-19 vaccination appointment opportunities.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Marlene Schultz, of Edwardsburg

John Moore, of Niles

James W. Blank, of Buchanan

