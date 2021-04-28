LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday
BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College graduates will celebrate this year’s commencement ceremony in-person, although not in the traditional way.
Because of COVID-19, last year’s graduates had to celebrate virtually, but this weekend LMC’s 74th and 73rd graduating classes are invited to participate in a combination drive-in/drive-thru ceremony.
It will be hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot two behind the Hanson Technology Center on the College’s Benton Harbor campus.
Graduates and their guests will watch both live presenters and pre-recorded segments from their vehicles. Large screens will be set up for easy viewing, and sound will be broadcast on a professional sound system and over FM radio. The event also will be broadcast live on LMC’s YouTube channel.
Presenters include LMC Board of Trustees Chair Jeff Curry; Board of Trustees Vice Chair John Grover; LMC President Trevor Kubatzke; Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Kellogg; Student Speaker Harold Milliner; and several faculty members.
After the ceremony, graduates will be guided through a diploma pickup line where names will be announced, and photos can be taken. Graduates and guests will be expected to follow standard COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.
The graduates of 2021 will receive degrees in 29 areas of study and 12 certificate programs, totaling 360 associate degrees and 19 certificates. For more information, visit the LMC website.
Graduates from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:
- Michelle Lynn Borkowski, of Buchanan
- Caryn Stephanie DeFreez, of Buchanan
- Kollin Levi Gallegos, of Buchanan
- Cathy A Ganu, of Buchanan
- Hannah Marie Hall, of Buchanan
- Victoria Lynn Hilkene-Hoffman, of Buchanan
- Amanda Marie King, of Buchanan
- Emily Noelle Kotesky, of Buchanan
- Adam Michael McBride, of Buchanan
- Caleb Chase Morse, of Buchanan
- Joshua Richard Newport, of Buchanan
- Brandon Charles Rogers, of Buchanan
- Oscar Hernan Sanchez Jr., of Buchanan
- Cynthia Morgan Shepardson, of Buchanan
- Kaleb Steven Steakley, of Buchanan
- Joshua Wolfe, of Buchanan
- Josilyn Joe Derda, of Cassopolis
- Emily Marie Dodd, of Dowagiac
- Paloma Mireles, of Dowagiac
- Colin Scott Schmeling, of Dowagiac
- Amiyah N Smith, of Dowagiac
- Grace Olivia Younger, of Dowagiac
- Alexis Rochelle Ryman, of Edwardsburg
- Jonah Michael Sibley, of Edwardsburg
- Jeimy Adams, of Niles
- Nicholas Aaron Ahlgrim, of Niles
- Daniel Eyers Bates, of Niles
- Aurora Diane Brittin, of Niles
- Michelle Lindsay Crouch, of Niles
- Alisha Marie DeHart, of Niles
- Ashlyn Jade Farmer, of Niles
- Brandon Lee Fisher, of Niles
- Meagan Nicole Franch, of Niles
- Jacob Andrew Gondeck, of Niles
- Abigail K Hays, of Niles
- Faith Ann Schultz, of Niles
- Natalie Catherine Kessler, of Niles
- Lance Wayne Kirkendall, of Niles
- Jennifer Renee Kohler, of Niles
- Abby Marie Kuespert, of Niles
- Meghan Nichole Lahti, of Niles
- Sabrina Nicole Leonard, of Niles
- Alisa Salviana Mazumder, of Niles
- Kieran Moseng, of Niles
- Gabriel Ryan Newport, of Niles
- Alexis Raelyn Preston, of Niles
- Keegan Scott Rieth, of Niles
- Teigan Drew Seiler, of Niles
- Deborah Crawford Stevens, of Niles
- Josette R Suarez, of Niles
- Dylan Tyler Yates, of Niles