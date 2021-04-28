LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College graduates will celebrate this year’s commencement ceremony in-person, although not in the traditional way.

Because of COVID-19, last year’s graduates had to celebrate virtually, but this weekend LMC’s 74th and 73rd graduating classes are invited to participate in a combination drive-in/drive-thru ceremony.

It will be hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot two behind the Hanson Technology Center on the College’s Benton Harbor campus.

Graduates and their guests will watch both live presenters and pre-recorded segments from their vehicles. Large screens will be set up for easy viewing, and sound will be broadcast on a professional sound system and over FM radio. The event also will be broadcast live on LMC’s YouTube channel.

Presenters include LMC Board of Trustees Chair Jeff Curry; Board of Trustees Vice Chair John Grover; LMC President Trevor Kubatzke; Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Kellogg; Student Speaker Harold Milliner; and several faculty members.

After the ceremony, graduates will be guided through a diploma pickup line where names will be announced, and photos can be taken. Graduates and guests will be expected to follow standard COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The graduates of 2021 will receive degrees in 29 areas of study and 12 certificate programs, totaling 360 associate degrees and 19 certificates. For more information, visit the LMC website.

