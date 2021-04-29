expand
April 30, 2021

Carol Kay (Morse) Allison, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

July 28, 1949 — April; 25, 2021

Carol Kay (Morse) Allison, 71, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born July 28, 1949, in Niles, the youngest of four children, born to George Sr. and Wilma Morse. She married the love of her life, Gary Allan Allison, June 18, 1970, in Dowagiac, Michigan. He preceded her in death Feb. 22, 1978.

Carol was the most loving and supportive mom, gramma, and nana. Her family was her passion, she loved them very much, almost as much as her chocolate. She enjoyed yard work and sitting on her porch bird watching. She was an avid “Days of Our Lives” fan and her family knew not to call between 2 and 3 p.m. because she was watching her soap. Carol loved NASCAR and was a diehard fan of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She always had the best advice and an open door. She would give the shirt off of her back to others in need.

Carol will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Jay Allison, of Dowagiac, Jeffrey Allison, of Niles; five grandchildren, Erica Allison, of Berrien Springs, Chelsea Allison, of Bangor, Tanner Allison and Paige Allison, both of Florida, Jacob Allison, of Dowagiac; nine great-grandchildren, Mason Jr., Grayson, Jackson, Grace, Liam, Kollin, Marilyn Kay, Erik, Cassidy; one brother, George Allison, Jr., of Dowagiac; her pitbull, Doja; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Gary “Pete” Allison Jr.; two sisters, Bonnie Mitchell, Marjorie Beckwith; and one brother, Jim Morse.

Family and friends gathered Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis,

The family prefers contributions in Carol’s memory be made to the Funeral Expenses for Carol Allison fundraiser at http://spot.fund/1p8Yt4.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

