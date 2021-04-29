expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Dowagiac entrepreneur developing new short-term rental property

By Max Harden

Published 10:32 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Desmond Lathan has been a busy man the past seven months.

The Chicago real estate associate and Dowagiac entrepreneur is gearing up to debut his latest venture, Hatch Street Manor, a new short-term rental property located just outside of the Dowagiac city limits.

Described as a “southwest Michigan boutique guesthouse,” Hatch Street Manor is a 2,000 square-foot space featuring four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms that sits on three acres of land. The home will feature a home theater, an expansive deck with dining for more than 16 people, a firepit and a “tiny house” on the property.

Lathan hopes to create an “outdoorsy, woodsy, boutique experience” for Dowagiac guests.

“My previous style was old Victorian houses,” Lathan said. “I feel like this will give people more of a unique experience for Airbnb — acreage, trees and outdoors. I did Airbnb in town, and it was great. People loved the backyard, but you’re still on a busy street, and cars are going by.”

After buying a downtown Dowagiac home in 2015, Lathan found success using the home as a short-term rental property when he would travel to Chicago. After four years of using the house as an Airbnb, Lathan sold the house at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and purchased the Hatch Street property in September of last year.

Dowagiac’s centralized location in relation to popular destinations makes it an attractive area for Airbnbs, Lathan said.

“The thing that I liked most was that, from both a rental perspective and from my own experiences with entertaining, you could take the Amtrak here,” Lathan said. “It was just a two-hour drive from Chicago, and then you could always explore the surrounding towns by spending the weekend here. I feel like that is what kind of sets Dowagiac apart versus renting a place in St. Joseph on the beach, where you know, that’s what you’re gonna get. This is kind of like you go up to Stevensville, you go to St. Joe, you go to Three Oaks. You’re centrally located, which is really good.”

Since purchasing the Hatch Street property, Lathan has been busy renovating the home from the ground up and enlisted Cassopolis-based Ivens Construction for its services. Construction delays, the high cost due to lack of available materials and the availability of good workers has slowed the process, but Lathan expects construction to be finished in June and the house being available for rentals and events starting in July.

Lathan looks forward to opening and believes the quiet, comfortable and secluded space will be attractive to travelers looking to relax amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I think this is going to be the type of traveling people do this summer,” he said. “People are still kind of nervous to go on a long excursion or flight somewhere, but this will be great because groups and families are looking for a weekend getaway from the city. If you’re working from remotely, the last place you want to be is in the city or stuck in a studio apartment. That’s why I’m excited to do this because I feel like people will enjoy nature more so than just being in a hotel.”

Interested parties can find more information online at Hatchstreetmanor.com.

More News

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 26-28

Giving

Evy’s Closet to reopen May 6

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates Top 10 graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project

Business

Dowagiac entrepreneur developing new short-term rental property

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces senior leadership transition

Berrien County

Two apprehended following multiple-city pursuit

Education

Eastside Connections students perform wax museum project outdoors

Business

New Dowagiac health clinic aims to be one-stop destination for community

Cass County

Cass County Public Transportation seeks input on transit needs

Brandywine Education

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday