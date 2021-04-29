expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Leader Cup

By Scott Novak

Published 10:12 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

BUCHANAN — For the first time in four years, there was a new champion at the Leader Cup. hosted by Niles at Orchard Hills Country Club and presented by Leader Publications.

The Vikings shot 269 in the alternate shot/scramble format to dethrone two-time defending champion Edwardsburg, which finished with a score of 279.

Edwardsburg has won three of the five Leader Cup championships since its inception in 2016. Niles now has a pair of titles. The tournament, which consists of the six schools that Leader Publications covers, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassopolis was unable to participate due to a Southwest 10 Conference golf match at White Pigeon.

More News

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 26-28

Giving

Evy’s Closet to reopen May 6

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates Top 10 graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project

Business

Dowagiac entrepreneur developing new short-term rental property

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces senior leadership transition

Berrien County

Two apprehended following multiple-city pursuit

Education

Eastside Connections students perform wax museum project outdoors

Business

New Dowagiac health clinic aims to be one-stop destination for community

Cass County

Cass County Public Transportation seeks input on transit needs

Brandywine Education

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday