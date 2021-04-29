Princella Marie Outlaw, of Elkhart

July 6, 1972 — April 26, 2021

Princella Marie Outlaw, 48, of Elkhart, Indiana, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021. Her life began July 6, 1972, in Niles, born to Clarence, Sr. and Christeen Outlaw.

Princella was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She lived for her family and cherished her sons and grandchildren. She had passion for life, a great sense of humor, and a big heart. She loved shopping and restaurants and would take any of the kids in her family along.

Princella will be greatly missed and remembered by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Quientin (Calee) Irby, of Niles, Devin Mahone, of South Bend; two grandchildren, Tristen, Meleina; two sisters, Patricia Outlaw, of Elkhart, Indiana, Valerie Outlaw, of Niles; two brothers, Clarence Outlaw, Jr., Joe Jones, both of Niles; a special nephew, Gary Grady, of Niles; a special friend, Murray Sterling, of Elkhart; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will gather Monday, May 3, 2021 from 11 until time if service at noon in Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry Street, Niles with Pastor Bryant Bacon officiating.

Princella will be laid to rest in Silverbrook Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in Princella’s memory to be made to assist with the funeral expenses at https://memorialfundraising.com/Fundraisers/View?id=231.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.