Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

BUCHANAN — A Buchanan native heading across the world this summer to compete in the 2020 Olympics has loudly and proudly announced that she has “Got Milk.”

Hannah Roberts, 19, a BMX Freestyle athlete heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, recently announced her partnership with Team Milk, a team of all-star Olympic athletes sponsored by Got Milk? Also on Team Milk are Maurio McCoy, skateboarding; Cat Osterman, softball; and Ariel Torres, karate.

“I’m really stoked about our partnership and to be riding with [Team Milk] and all the amazing athletes this year, especially going into the Olympics,” Roberts said. “The biggest thing for me, why I joined, is because I use milk all the time, and I have since I was young. It’s something that I use, and it was pretty easy to promote as it is part of my life. It’s been helping me train and is a part of my athletic performance, so it’s pretty great. I’m really excited about this partnership.”

The announcement comes as the two-time BMX Worlds title winner prepares for the 2020 Toyko Olympics that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been challenging with COVID and having to take extra steps and not competing, but I’ve been extremely happy with my riding,” she said.

When Roberts flies to Tokyo this summer, it will be the debut of BMX Freestyle at the Olympics.

“There is definitely a lot of pressure because it is a new sport, and you really want to have a good show,” she said. “But I’m still really excited. I get to do what I love, and I get to do it on an Olympic stage, and that’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. I’m trying not to let the pressure get to me.”

Despite the challenges of training during a pandemic and the nerves that come with debuting a new sport, Roberts said she is ready to compete knowing she has the support of her hometown behind her.

“The community has always been really supportive,” Roberts said. “I think there were probably 60 to 70 comments on my Facebook post [announcing her place on Team Milk], and everyone wants a poster. I know Buchanan supports me and has my back.”

Both as an Olympian and a member of Team Milk, Roberts said she knows people are looking up to her as a role model, which helps motivate her to be both the best athlete and person she can be.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said. “It does mean a lot to me, but I think I’m still pretty young to fully understand it. I just try to be the best person I can be so the younger generation can have someone to look up to.”

With the eyes of her community, fans and the world on her, Roberts is hopeful that she can have a good run at the Olympics. No matter what happens, she said she would be grateful for the experience.

“I definitely know going into Tokyo that it’s going to be an amazing games, and I can’t wait to put on a good show,” she said.