Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

DOWAGIAC — The fireworks show will go on this upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac received approval from the Dowagiac City Council Monday to move forward with its annual Freedom Fireworks event.

The nonprofit is now accepting donations for the show, which will take place at dusk on July 2 at

Russom Park.

“I think it’s a great event,” said Young Professionals member Jessica Shank, who co-chairs the event with Rachel Breden. “We see families set up camp well before dusk. They’ll bring food, yard games. They take advantage of it as a family event. That’s what we try to do as a group is to offer family events like this.”

The event being family-oriented appeals to Shank, who looks forward to the event every year.

“As a mom, I enjoy the family aspect,” she said. “It’s the gathering of friends and family that makes

it special.”

The organization is excited to host the event again after making it work last year during the pandemic. The Young Professionals again ask that all spectators wear masks if able and maintain social distancing while parking and to remain home if sick or exhibiting symptoms.

“Despite challenges with COVID mandates, we were able to have fireworks last year,” Shank said. “The community came together and we were able to raise more money than the years before. We were very fortunate the community came together to help us fund it.”

Readers interested in donating can mail donations to: Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, PO Box 586, Dowagiac MI 49047. Readers can also like the Young Professionals’ Facebook page, where Shank said a donations tab/link will be posted in the coming days.