May 3, 2021

The Bobcats swept the doubles flight championships to capture its own Brandywine Classic on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Bobcats sweep doubles titles to win Brandywine Classic

By Staff Report

Published 4:28 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team swept the doubles flight championships to edge Kalamazoo Christian for the title at the Brandywine Classic on Saturday.

The Bobcats finished with 27 points, while the Comets finished with 26. Galesburg-Augusta was third with 16 points and Bronson fourth with nine.

Flight champions for Brandywine were Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey, Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath, Tressa Hullinger and Ellie Knapp, along with Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsey.

The Bobcats have a busy week ahead as they host Berrien Springs in a BCS Athletic Conference match on Monday, travel to Schoolcraft for a non-league match on Tuesday and host South Haven in a BCS match on Wednesday.

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE CLASSIC

At Niles

Team Scores

Brandywine 27, Kalamazoo Christian 26, Galesburg-Augusta 16, Bronson 9

 

Flight Champions

Singles

  1. Mikala West (KC), 2. Elizabeth Dela Cruz (KC), 3. Jazmine Sheets (GA), 4. Malia Verkaik (KC)

 

Doubles

  1. Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW), 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW), 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW), 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW)

