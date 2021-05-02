Bobcats sweep doubles titles to win Brandywine Classic

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team swept the doubles flight championships to edge Kalamazoo Christian for the title at the Brandywine Classic on Saturday.

The Bobcats finished with 27 points, while the Comets finished with 26. Galesburg-Augusta was third with 16 points and Bronson fourth with nine.

Flight champions for Brandywine were Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey, Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath, Tressa Hullinger and Ellie Knapp, along with Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsey.

The Bobcats have a busy week ahead as they host Berrien Springs in a BCS Athletic Conference match on Monday, travel to Schoolcraft for a non-league match on Tuesday and host South Haven in a BCS match on Wednesday.

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE CLASSIC

At Niles

Team Scores

Brandywine 27, Kalamazoo Christian 26, Galesburg-Augusta 16, Bronson 9

Flight Champions

Singles

Mikala West (KC), 2. Elizabeth Dela Cruz (KC), 3. Jazmine Sheets (GA), 4. Malia Verkaik (KC)

Doubles