Chieftains turn in best score of the season

DOWAGIAC — Despite shooting its best score of the season, the Dowagiac golf team finished third at the Wolverine tri-match it hosted at Hampshire Country Club on Friday.

The Chieftains shot a 223, which was one stroke behind runner-up Paw Paw, which shot 222.

Led by medalist Brandon Katsma’s 45, Allegan won the tri-meet with a team score of 192.

“We shot our best score of the year 223,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “We had Jonny Bontrager back after missing the last three events, which was big difference from when we shot 287 (at Hampshire) the last time. He had a rough start but, kept battling and finished strong going birdie, birdie, par, bogey.”

Bontrager shot 47 to lead the Chieftains. Abraham Guernsey also broke 50, as he finished with a 49.

“We also had Abraham Guernsey break into the 40s for the first time this year,” Turner said.

The Wolverine Conference match scheduled for Otsego on Monday was canceled. The Chieftains are back in action Wednesday as they had to Vicksburg.

GOLF

WOLVERINE TRI-MATCH

At Hampshire C.C.

Medalist

Brandon Katsma, Allegan – 45

Team scores

Allegan 192, Paw Paw 222, Dowagiac 223

Dowagiac Results

Jonny Bontrager 47, Abraham Guernsey 49, Luke Spagnoli 68, Kaden Sandora 59, Dane Spagnoli 77

Dowagiac JV Results

Ethan Orrick 66, Sam Strom 63, Hunter Ausra 65, Jordan Townsend 55, Nick Green 87