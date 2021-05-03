Mary Jane Young, of Three Rivers

April 23, 1939 — April 27, 2021

Mary Jane Young, 82, of Three Rivers, originally from Cassopolis, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

She was born April 23, 1939, in Niles, born to Harold and Marie Huffman. she married Durrell Junior Young Oct. 13, 1962, in Cassopolis. He preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2015.

Mary Jane was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting and would knit baby blankets, hats, mittens, and booties for her family. Mary Jane loved going for drives in the country with her best friend. She would get her family together for dinner every Sunday. She had a big heart and loved taking care of people.

Mary Jane will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa) Ismay and Amy (Donnie) Johnson, both of Three Rivers; three great grandchildren, Emily Kate, Jaden Bishop, Jordan Durrell; and a host of nieces and nephews. she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Linda Jane Bowerman; two sisters, Naomi Szot and Mary Huffman.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time. A memorial will be held on a date and a time to be announced.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary Jane be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

